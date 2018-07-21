Doors and bar open 6:45 PM. Concert begins 7:30 PM. Tickets $30.

Not a bad seat in the house - come check out this intimate, 200-seat, historic venue in Green Lake, WI!

America's famed comedy troupe, The Second City, is coming to town with The Best of The Second City. From the company that launched the careers of Tina Fey, Stephen Colbert, Steve Carell, Gilda Radner, Bill Murray and more, comes the next generation of the comedy world’s best and brightest in an evening of hilarious sketch comedy and Second City’s trademark improvisation.

The Best of The Second City features some of the best sketches, songs, and improvisations from The Second City’s fifty-two year history. The Second City is truly a Chicago landmark and a national treasure.