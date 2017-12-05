Secret Fabula: the Housing Marches through the UWM Archives

UWM Golda Meir Library 2311 E. Hartford Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211

Explore the history and personal stories of the Housing Marches at this intimate event. Hear personal stories and learn first hand how archival materials can help construct complex narratives. Ticket includes light snacks, storytelling program, and guided small group exercises.

UWM Golda Meir Library 2311 E. Hartford Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
