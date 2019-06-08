Seek the Good Saturday | Good City Brewing & Schlitz Audubon Nature Center

Join us for our monthly Seek the Good Saturday volunteer program! Every month we volunteer with a different local organization and invite volunteers back to our East Side location for a complimentary beer.

For the month of June, we're volunteering at the Schlitz Audubon Nature Center, helping pull invasive Garlic Mustard and Dame's Rocket for the annual Root Rodeo. There will be an individual award for longest Garlic Mustard root pulled and a team award for most Garlic Mustard and Dame’s Rocket pulled and bagged.

Volunteers should wear long pants and long sleeves; gloves will be provided by the center. Help us Seek the Good!