SEGO w/Dystopian Echo & Limber Brain

Sego is a gosh-damn choose-your-own-adventure story of music for adrenaline huffers and introspective socio-philosophical types alike. Not that the two are mutually exclusive. To go to a Sego show is to be standing amongst very different people having very different experiences. To your left is someone intently staring at the band, digging through their many acid-tongued references, trying to decipher a cryptic slant on absolutism. Behind you is a gear-nut scratching their heads trying to understand what far corner of the brain one can write such dissonantly triumphant guitar parts. But perhaps most common is the person to your right, who is dripping in sweat, dancing with their eyes closed and losing themselves completely in an anoetic experience particular to when music is being played live. And loud. While only on their sophomore album, Sego exhibits the kind of maturity in songwriting and pride in a live performance that makes for the band that your cool older brother worships and turns you on to the second your frontal lobe develops enough to spark your curiosity in taste.