Self-Publishing for Real

SUMMER HANFORD writes Regency, fantasy and Pride and Prejudice variations. In May of 2017, her half-hour reads series, Ladies Always Shoot First, was released by Scarsdale Publishing. The first four books in her five book Thrice Born series are: Gift of the Aluien, Hawks of Sorga, Throne of Wheylia and Plains of Tybrunn. Book five, Shores of K’Orge, is forthcoming in 2017. Shorter works appear in various magazines and anthologies, including Aoife’s Kiss, Something Wicked Anthology Vol. II, Daughter of Icarus, The Ampersand Review and Nightmare Walkers and Dream Stalkers Vol. II.
Starting in 2014, Summer was offered the privilege of partnering with fan fiction author Renata McMann on her well-loved Pride and Prejudice variations. To date, they have over twenty popular Pride & Prejudice Fan Fiction stories available, with more to come. McMann’s original and diverse interpretations of this classic love story, combined with Hanford’s descriptive skills, create new and exciting versions of everyone’s favorite tale that readers all over the world can’t put down.
Summer is currently working with McMann, writing new works in both fantasy and Regency romance, providing content for, creating and managing websites, and a faculty member at AllWriters’ Workplace and Workshop, LLC. She lives in Michigan with her husband and compulsory, deliberately spoiled, cats. For more about Summer Hanford, visit www.summerhanford.com.