SELF-PUBLISHING FOR REAL

With Amazon Best Selling Classic Romance Author Summer Hanford

Do thoughts of self-publishing sometimes make their way into your head? Do you wonder, what’s the big deal about getting a publisher anyhow? Summer Hanford is author of a traditionally published five book young adult fantasy series and of traditionally published Regency Romance, as well as co-author of over twenty self-published works. She has appeared in the number one bestselling spot on Amazon in her self-publishing genre both in the United States and abroad. With one foot in each world, she can tell you the truth about self-publishing be it good, bad or in between.

In this workshop, you’ll learn the pros, cons and pitfalls of self-publishing, and how it compares to being traditionally published. You’ll also receive tips for navigating both self and traditional publishing. To the workshop, please bring a device to access the internet if possible (phone, tablet, computer) and a 250 word (or fewer) overview of a project you are tempted to self-publish. You will workshop your goals for your work and for yourself as a writer, and learn some of the possible pitfalls of self-publishing and the traditional publishing world.