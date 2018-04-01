A Sensational Easter at The Pfister Hotel

Make Easter memories with the ones you love as you enjoy a sensational brunch and fun Easter activities, including a craft area and a special appearance by the Easter Bunny at Milwaukee’s iconic landmark hotel. From 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., The Pfister Hotel will serve an exceptional Easter buffet including the following specialty dishes:

• Exquisite starters, such as herbed chicken salad with tarragon, walnuts, black grapes and citrus mayonnaise; dragon carrot salad with dark and golden raisins, julienne squash, yogurt poppy seed dressing; and, Israeli couscous salad with basil artichokes, sun-dried tomato and lemon oil

• Sculpted ice and seafood display, including freshly shucked oysters, lemongrass poached tiger prawns and cold smoked Scottish salmon

• Entrees, such as traditional eggs benedict; cast iron Scottish salmon with bacon, leek, and Pommery mustard sauce; asparagus risotto stuffed chicken with roasted pepper coulis; and, cheese blintzes with fruit compote

• Four action stations, including omelets and pasta made to order, a meat carving station, and The Griddle

• Decadent desserts at The Easter Bunny Table

Cost: $65.00 for adults, $25.00 for children 3 – 12 years old, children aged 2 and under are free (tax and gratuity not included). More information about The Pfister’s Easter brunch is available at http://www.thepfisterhotel.com/events/Details/15fdcdb6-0d2c-41f4-9ccd-a457010b9899.