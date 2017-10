×

UNITEDNATIONS ASSOCIATION – GREATER MILWAUKEE

http://unamilwaukee.weebly.com/ (website)

https://www.facebook.com/UNAGreaterMilwaukee (facebook)

SEPTEMBER9th, 2017MEETING OF THE UNITED NATIONS ASSOCIATION –GREATER MILWAUKEE

Free and Open to theGeneral Public

TheSeptember meeting of the United NationsAssociation – Greater Milwaukee will be held on Saturday – September 9th, 2017 from 10 AM – 12 Noon at Redeemer LutheranChurch (rear entrance) located at 631N. 19th Street (corner of Wisconsin Ave. and 19thStreet) in Milwaukee, WI.





The September 9th, 2017meeting will feature a presentation and discussion on:

“Diplomacyis the Pathway to Peace in Korea”

Presented By

Nan Kim,PhD – Associate Professor of History at UW-Milwaukee

&

Rev. PyungAhn“Peace” Kim – Associate Pastor at the United Methodist Church of Whitefish Bay,WI

Associate ProfessorNan Kim has conducted research in Korea on the effects of the partition ofNorth and South Korea on Korean families.

Rev. PyungAhn “Peace”Kim will speak on what the United Methodist Church is doing to work for nucleardisarmament and peace on the Korean Peninsula.

Associate Professor Nan Kim is the author ofthe following publications:

“Reuniting Families, Reframing the Korean War: Inter-Korean Reconciliation and Vernacular Memory.” Routledge Handbook on Memory and Reconciliation in East Asia. Ed. Kim, Mikyoung. Routledge, (2015).

“Memory, Reconciliation, and Reunions of Separated Families in Contemporary South Korea: Crossing the Divide.” Lexington, 2015.

“Korea on the Brink: Reading the Yŏnp’yŏng Shelling and its Aftermath.” Journal of Asian Studies, Cambridge University Press 70.2 (2011): 337-356.

Forinformation, contact Debbie Metke: 414.881.0904(phone) or dmetke@gmail.com(e-mail)