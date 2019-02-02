Service Saturday with MULYP
Hunger Task Force of Milwaukee 201 S. Hawley Court, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53214
A part of MULYP's Join Week, please join us for morning of service with the Hunger Task Force! We will join in the fight against hunger by sorting donated food items which later be distributed to those most in need in our city. This is a fun and fast-paced activity that will require you to wear comfortable shoes as you will be standing the entire time. Interested participants should RSVP to communityservice@tmulyp.org
