"Seussical JR."- The New Theatre on Main

Event time: February 17-19, 24-26, March 3-5, 10-12, 2017; 7:30 p.m. Fridays, 12:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. Saturdays, 4:00 p.m. Sundays

Price: General Admission: $18 adults, $15 students/seniors. Available through the Box Office (262-560-0564 and online at www.BrownPaperTickets.com/event/2742001.