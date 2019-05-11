Seven Seat Bike Food Tour of the Historic Third Ward

Why walk or sit on a bus when you can see Milwaukee from a round, seven seat bike that everyone pedals and our tour guide steers? On our food tour of the Historic Third Ward you’ll stop at four eateries to sample their signature dish. You’ll enjoy a full meal consisting of such dishes as bruschetta, mango topped sushi, and chocolate truffles. As we ride between restaurants we’ll learn about the people, events, and architecture that make the Historic Third Ward and Walker’s Point the trendiest neighborhoods in the city.

Tours depart Fridays at 11AM, Saturdays 11AM and 3PM, and other times by request.