Seventh Annual Community Sing! w/Mark Dvorak, Julie Thompson & Craig Siemsen
The Coffee House 1905 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53223
Event time: 8pm
Milwaukee’s The Coffee House, now in its 50th Year, is hosting the Seventh Annual Community Sing!, featuring song leaders Mark Dvorak, Julie Thompson, and Craig Siemsen. Described as surprisingly fun and transforming, come on down and sing your heart out! Songs are chosen to be familiar to most, words provided, with three great musicians leading the fun!
Price: $10 suggested
