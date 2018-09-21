Shadows and Light
St. Matthew's Episcopal Church 5900 7th Ave., Kenosha, Wisconsin 53140
Musicians, poets, visual artists, and dancers interpret themes of good vs. evil, despair vs. hope, and love and sacrifice found in the novel, Dracula, and iconic film, Nosferatu. These multi-media elements will be synthesized into a new work, Journey MIDI Cantata, composed by Karel Suchy. The performance will feature the majestic Skinner organ. The parish installed this four-manual organ in 1925; it was recently refurbished and enhanced with a Musical Instrument Digital Interface (MIDI), enabling alternative interpretation of organ scores.
Admission is free and doors open at 6:30pm. This concert is a part of the Crowdsourced Kenosha program, presented by the Kenosha Public Library, Kenosha Community Media, and Voices & Verses, in association with the Root River Poets, the Kenosha/Racine Poets Laureate Program, and The Studio of Classical Dance Arts.