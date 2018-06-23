Shagadelic Dance Party

Every Friday and Saturday, go undercover like Foxy Cleopatra and get your groove on.

Featuring a live DJ, $5 shots of Dr. Evil Therapy and Malort, and the opportunity to dance the night away.

After 10pm, book your undercover spy interrogation... for $30 we will whisk away your double agent (aka friend, co-worker, bachelor or bachelorette) to an undisclosed location where they will be interrogated by one of our operatives (with your help and Intel, of course!) before the big reveal and a spy-cial video made for the agent of honor. They will also be given a cocktail (or beer) of their choice in a 22oz souvenir glass! (limited to call brands)

$5 Clearance Fee required for entry.