Shakespeare's Birthday Party
Irish Cultural & Heritage Center 2133 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233
Shakespeare's Birthday Party
"Dost think because thou art virtuous there shall be no more cakes and ale?" ~ Sir Toby Belch, Twelfth Night
A Birthday Party for AND BY William Shakespeare
It's a birthday party AND a performance BY the Birthday Boy! Yes, William Shakespeare will give you insights into himself, his plays, his era. Plus, there'll be cake.
You like cake, don't you?
April 23, 2018, 7 p.m. at The Irish Cultural & Heritage Center
2133 W. Wisconsin Avenue, Milwaukee
doors open at 6 p.m.
featuring
Infotainment | Light Snacks | Cash Bar/Beverages
& BIRTHDAY CAKE!!
Tickets $5 per person or $12 per family
Get all the details and tickets at https://www.optimisttheatre.org/birthday-party.html