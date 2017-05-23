Shakespeare in the State Parks - The Comedy of Errors

Event time: 5:30pm-8:30pm

Full of madcap slapstick, mistaken identities and marriage to top it all off, this classic Shakespeare comedy will have you seeing double! When Antipholus and his servant, Dromio, travel from Syracuse to Ephesus, they expect to do some exploring. Little do they know, each of them has a twin brother living in the city. Soon enough, people are giving them gold in the street, men are bowing to them, and they both have wives! Between a run-in with royalty and a demented doctor, it seems like they might never untangle this twisted web of errors!

Each Summit Players performance is a stripped-down, 75-minute show preceded by a 45-minute educational workshop entitled “Playing with Shakespeare: Get Outside with Will” offered to kids and “fun adults.” The workshop starts at 5:30 p.m., the show starts at 7:00 p.m., and both are completely FREE!

For more information, visit www.summitplayerstheatre.com

Price: Free