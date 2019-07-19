Shakespeare in the State Parks – Romeo and Juliet

It's the greatest love story ever told... with six actors, some sneakers and a trunk full of props. Shakespeare's classic tale gets a fresh, fun, family-friendly adaptation in the great outdoors! Romeo and Juliet come from rival families, but quickly find that their love runs deeper than what keeps them apart. With the help of loyal friends, these star-crossed lovers seek their own happy ending, but (spoiler alert!) fate has its own plans for them.

Each Summit Players performance is an accessible 75-minute show preceded by a 45-minute educational workshop, entitled “Playing with Shakespeare: Get Outside with Will,” offered to kids and “fun adults.” The workshop starts at 5:30 p.m., the show starts at 7:00 p.m., and both are completely FREE!

For more information, visit www.summitplayerstheatre.com