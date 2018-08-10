Shakespeare in the State Parks – Twelfth Night

A story of love, pranks and mistaken identities, Shakespeare’s classic comedy will have you laughing your ruff off! Shipwrecked in an unknown country, resourceful Viola disguises herself as a man to work in the Duke’s court. When she becomes tangled up in a tricky love triangle, however, she finds her secret identity more trouble than it’s worth. Add in sword fighting, a clown, yellow stockings and music galore, and you have a recipe for mischief and merriment!

Each Summit Players performance is a stripped-down, 75-minute show preceded by a 45-minute educational workshop entitled “Playing with Shakespeare: Get Outside with Will” offered to kids and “fun adults.” The workshop starts at 5:30 p.m., the show starts at 7:00 p.m., and both are completely FREE!

For more information, visit www.summitplayerstheatre.com