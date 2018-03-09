ShamROCK Kick-Off Party w/Ian Gould & Pat McCurdy (5:30pm)
Miller Time Pub 509 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
The ShamROCK Kick-Off Party is the best way to start the 52nd Annual Shamrock Club of Wisconsin's St. Patrick's Day Parade. This event is FREE! The fun begins at 5:30pm at the Miller Time Pub located inside the Hilton Milwaukee City Center. There will be live music from Ian Gould and Pat McCurdy as well as a raffle with a variety of prizes. For more information regarding the entertainment schedule or available raffle prizes, please visit our website.
