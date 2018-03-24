Shannon Heaton in Concert (4pm)

Boston-based Irish flute player/singer Shannon Heaton presents traditional music masterfully. Her dance tunes and ballad singing are steeped in the tradition. She is a warm, entertaining performer and received a 2016 Artist Fellowship from the Massachusetts Cultural Council. She was also named Live Ireland’s Female Artist of the Year in both 2010 and 2011 and IAN’s Female Musician of the Year in 2009.

In performance, Shannon expertly blends new compositions with rare, traditional gems. She is a warm, entertaining performer and excels at making traditional music relevant and accessible to a wide variety of audiences. Workshop: “Irish Singing without the Accent” is at 1:30pm. Shannon empowers participants to sing in their own authentic voices, and offers techniques and songs that tap into the essence of traditional style.