SHARP Literacy & McDonald's Unwrapped

The third annual “McDonalds Unwrapped,” a fundraising event for SHARP Literacy, will take place on Thursday, May 17th at South Second in Walker’s Point. At the event, seven of Milwaukee’s finest chefs will use their culinary skills and lots of creativity to craft unique and extraordinary dishes from McDonald’s ingredients. The fundraiser will support SHARP’s foundational literacy program serving over 8,000 elementary students in 38 of Milwaukee and Waukesha Counties’ most at-risk schools. Individual tickets are $75.00. Register online at www.mcdonaldsunwrapped18.eventbrite.com.