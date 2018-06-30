Shattered (Rolling Stone Tribute)

Back by popular demand, Rolling Stones tribute band

Shattered returns to SummerStage of Delafield on June 30 at 6:30 p.m.

This marks the band’s eighth time bringing their signature reproduction of the Rolling Stones’ music to the outdoor stage, which is located within the Lapham Peak Unit of the Kettle Moraine State Forest, just south of downtown Delafield.

Tickets are $15 for Adults, $13 for Seniors/Students/Military, and $7 for Youth. For more information and for tickets, visit

summerstageofdelafield.org

SummerStage seating is a hillside lawn surrounding the stage. Bringing lawn chairs and blankets is recommended. A limited number of chairs are also available for rent. Admission into Lapham Peak, W329 N846 Highway C, requires an annual state park sticker or a special $5 parking pass for SummerStage events.

SummerStage of Delafield is a non-profit organization formed in 2006 to showcase the performing arts in the heart of Lake Country. For more information, visit summerstageofdelafield.org

