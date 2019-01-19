Opening; SHE BENDS: Women In Neon

Curated by artist and neon bender herself, Meryl Pataky, She Bends: Women in Neon, is an exhibition of female identifying neon benders from around the globe. With an emphasis on craft, artistry and the hand-made, these artist work start to finish with neon to bring their concepts to life. Hailed as “revolutionary” by Juxtapose, She Bends has since shown in numerous cities around the US. Along with being a traveling exhibition, She Bends provides workshops, financial assistance and mentorship to promising artists looking to take up the craft.

This is Var Wests biggest show yet in both numbers (25 artists) and prestige. She Bends is brining several pioneers in both the trade and visual arts forefront including Meryl Pataky herself.

Exhibiting artists go as follows:

Sarah Blood // Brooke Barttelbort // Dani Bonnet

Robin Clason // Eve De Haan // Tory Di Pietro

Teresa Escobar // Ali Feeney // Emma-Kate Hart

Michie Hongo // Eve Hoyt // Marjorie Inman

Danielle James // Koko Jamison // Kacie Lees

Stephanie Sara Lifshutz // Hannah Mace // Leticia Maldonado

Lily Reeves Montgomery // Andrea Oleniczak // Amy Palms

Meryl Pataky // Linda Sue Price // Olivia Steele //

Megan Stelljes // Harriet Schwarzrock