Shear Delight Weekend at Old World Wisconsin

Old World Wisconsin W372 S9727 Hwy 67, Eagle, Wisconsin 53119

Join us for sheep shearing, and help us open our site for our 43rd season! Watch as our sheep undergo their yearly shearing and emerge fresh and ready for the summer. Try your hand with the shears, and then help transform wool to socks!

All Girl Scouts in uniform receive FREE admission this weekend!

Cost: Adults (18-64): $19 Children (5-17, children under 5 are free): $10 Seniors (65&older): $16, Wisconsin Historical Society Members: Free

Old World Wisconsin W372 S9727 Hwy 67, Eagle, Wisconsin 53119 View Map
Kids & Family, Museums & Tours, Outdoors/Fitness
