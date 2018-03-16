New York-based Chinese dance ensemble Shen Yun has been performing this review of 5,000 years of their nation’s history for more than a decade now. Since that story doesn’t end with the “happily-ever-after” of the worker’s paradise founded by the Chinese Communist Party, Shen Yun is now banned from their home country. Shen Yun combines traditional Chinese dance with more modern moves, stunning special effects and a nicely blended East-meets-West symphony orchestra. (John Jahn)