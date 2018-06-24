SheRocks Wisconsin Singer-Songwriter Session (12pm)

We're excited to showcase Wisconsin's rising females artists at our Singer-Songwriter Sessions. This is our second session of 2018 and our third event of the year.

You'll hear original music from Heather LaNasa, mandy cappleman and Sammy Ray.

Thanks to Dugout 54 for hosting us! Great place to hear live music, the garage doors will be open, the beverages will be cold and the music will be fantastic.

No cover charge.