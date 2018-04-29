SheRocks Wisconsin Singer-Songwriter Session (12pm)

Our April SheRocks Wisconsin Singer-Songrwriter Session features: Bitter Nothings, Melissa Lee, Jude Kinnear and Rocket Cat. Hear original music by Wisconsin's rising female artists, no cover charge.

This is a fundraising event to help further the mission of SheRocks Wisconsin: to support, connect, promote and recognize women in all music genres and all areas of Wisconsin’s Music Industry.

Our goal is to provide a one stop place for the women of Wisconsin’s music industry to connect, promote and share ideas. SheRocks celebrates and recognizes the unique and valuable contributions women of the Wisconsin music industry have made and continue to make. SheRocks Wisconsin is also an organization that supports emerging talents through educational and development programs along with providing opportunities through youth showcases.

Whether you are funk, acoustic, heavy metal, jazz, soul, blues, punk, grunge or folk. A singer/songwriter, a producer, an engineer, a promoter, a publicist, an agent, a manager … this is a place for you to connect and be supported.