Shonn Hinton & Shotgun w/Alex Wilson Band

$10

Friday December 15th at 8pm-11:30pm

Paying homage to great acts such as: BB King, Freddie King, Carlos Santana, The Eagles, and Jimi Hendrix, their contribution to the music world is celebrated through their passion, artistry and musicianship. Shonn Hinton & Shotgun gladly accepts the responsibility of restoring music back to its rightful place. That is, having a hell of a good time through our absolute blend of southern rock with a Detroit soul feel completed with a southern Baptist church spirit. This will free you to "Hang up your hang ups" at the door, release your inhibition and "Dance the Night Away." Shonn Hinton & Shotgun's time shines as a bastion of what once was great music. Taking cues from comparable masters Buddy Guy, James Brown, Wilson Pickett, and the Isley Brothers, Shonn Hinton & Shotgun rehabilitates that good ole feeling in your heart and soul, leaving you with only one choice, to get up and dance!

From Piet Levy at the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel--- "Of all the musicians living in Milwaukee, Shonn Hinton hands down has one of the most impressive résumés, if not the strongest.The guitarist is part of Jill Scott's touring band. Before that, he toured with John Legend. And Lil Wayne. And for six years, Mary J. Blige. He's played all over the world, and even on the Grammys, twice". http://shonnsshotgun.com/

ALEX WILSON grew up in a family of talented musicians.

Alexs grandmother, Rosa Saviano was a renowned professional jazz singer in Chicago in the 1940s and 50s. Tom Wilson, Alexs father, is a multi-faceted musician who has had the distinct pleasure of accompanying nearly every blues performer to pass through the Milwaukee/Chicago music scene in the last thirty years. Marc Wilson, Alexs uncle AND drummer, is one of the most sought after drummers in the country. Hes played with B.B.King, Big Walter Horton, Buddy Guy, Jimmy Rodgers, Stevie Ray Vaughn, Susan Tedeschi, Anson Funderburgh and Sam Meyers to name but a few. http://alexwilsonband.com/