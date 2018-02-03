Shrek the Musical, JR.
Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts 19805 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, Wisconsin 53045
Wisconsin Hills Middle School in Brookfield is proud to present Shrek the Musical, JR. on February 2 and 3 at the Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts, 19805 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield.
Based on the Oscar-winning film and hit Broadway musical, Shrek JR. tells the tale of everyone's favorite ogre as he leads a cast of fairytale misfits on an adventure to rescue a princess and find true acceptance. Part romance and part twisted fairy tale, Shrek JR. is an irreverently fun show with a powerful message for the whole family.
Show times are 7 pm on February 2, and 3 and 6 pm on February 3. Tickets range in price from $7 to $15 and are on sale now at the Sharon Lynne Wilson Center box office, by calling (262) 781-9520 or online at wilson-center.com.