Wisconsin Hills Middle School in Brookfield is proud to present Shrek the Musical, JR. on February 2 and 3 at the Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts, 19805 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield.

Based on the Oscar-winning film and hit Broadway musical, Shrek JR. tells the tale of everyone's favorite ogre as he leads a cast of fairytale misfits on an adventure to rescue a princess and find true acceptance. Part romance and part twisted fairy tale, Shrek JR. is an irreverently fun show with a powerful message for the whole family.

Show times are 7 pm on February 2, and 3 and 6 pm on February 3. Tickets range in price from $7 to $15 and are on sale now at the Sharon Lynne Wilson Center box office, by calling (262) 781-9520 or online at wilson-center.com.