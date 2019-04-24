Shy Girls w/AKUA

Shy Girls is the nom de plume of Dan Vidmar, a Portland-based alternative R&B musician. An inticing and uplifting mixture of lo-fi soul, nerdy jam outs, minimalist grooves and a whole lot of chimes, the timeless warmth of Vidmar’s vocals are, as always, at the heart of things.

Shy Girls first came to attention in 2013 with his slow burning, sax-tinged ‘Under Attack,’ and upon touring with artists such as HAIM and Maxwell. His new album, ‘Bird on the Wing’ is due out this year.