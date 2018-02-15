SideNotes Cabaret Series: "People Will Say We're In Love"
Sunset Playhouse 800 Elm Grove Road, Elm Grove, Wisconsin 53122
Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II created timeless classics like OKLAHOMA!, CAROUSEL and SOUTH PACIFIC and are the very heart and soul of the Great American Songbook. Come celebrate love at this enchanting cabaret with Susan and Andrew Varela accompanied by Ryan Cappleman.
Adult – $21
Senior (60+), Student, and Military Personnel – $18
Groups of 15 or more – $16
Evenings at 8 PM, Sunday Matinee at 3 PM
$3 per ticket fee for online order / $1 per ticket fee for phone order
Online sales close 1 hour prior to performance. Tickets may be purchased at Box Office window until showtime.