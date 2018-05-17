SideNotes Cabaret Series: "It's Too Darn Hot: Cole Porter"

Cole Porter's parties were lavishly extravagant and sometimes even a little scandalous. That Red Hot Mama, BECKY SPICE, is back with Milwaukee favorite, Jack Wilson, to sing Cole's witty and sassy songs, such as "Let's Misbehave," "What Is This Thing Called Love?" and "I Get A Kick Out Of You."

Suggest for mature audiences only.

8pm May 17-19, 3pm May 20.

TICKETS

Adult – $21

Senior (60+), Student, and Military Personnel – $18

Groups of 15 or more – $16

$3 per ticket fee for online order / $1 per ticket fee for phone order

Evenings at 8 PM, Sunday Matinee at 3 PM

Online sales close 1 hour prior to performance. Tickets may be purchased at Box Office window until showtime.