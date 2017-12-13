SideNotes Cabaret Series: "Our Favorite Things"

Back by popular demand, OUR FAVORITE THINGS, a retrospective of the incredible career of Dame Julie Andrews, will be presented December 13-17, 2017 in the SideNotes Cabaret at Sunset Playhouse. Featuring TARYN WHIPPLE and DON LOBACZ, the revue showcases music from

MY FAIR LADY, THE SOUND OF MUSIC, MARY POPPINS, and other Julie Andrews classics.

Mezzo-soprano TARYN WHIPPLE is a favorite of Sunset audiences, having appeared in several Musical MainStage concerts. She has performed with the Menomonee Falls Symphony Orchestra as their guest soloist, and also appears regularly with Music by the Lake. Taryn is an accomplished musician and arranger, and serves as organist and choir director at her church. DON LOBACZ is known to audiences throughout the Midwest, thanks to his appearances with FOUR GUYZ IN DINNER JACKETS, and as the lead singer with the rock ‘n’ roll band BtW Classic. Locally he has worked with Off the Wall Theatre, Broadway Baby, and Boulevard Theatre.

Performances of OUR FAVORITE THINGS: A TRIBUTE TO JULIE ANDREWS are Wednesday, December 13 through Saturday, December 16 at 8:00 p.m., and Sunday, December 17 at 3:00 p.m.

To reserve tickets, call 262-782-4430 or visit www.sunsetplayhouse.com. For group sales, contact Stephanie at 262-782-4431, ex. 291.