Signature Spotlight: 80 Years of Song

The Racine Theatre Guild's (RTG) newest smash hit concert series, Signature Spotlight, returns to celebrate “80 Years of Song” on Sunday, December 31 at 2 and 9 p.m.

RTG has produced some of the most loved and well known musicals since its inception in 1938. Travel through our 80 year history with familiar faces and famous songs as we pay homage and celebrate our beloved theatre. Song selections will be featured from shows such as “Les Miserables,” “Oliver,” “The Sound of Music,” “West Side Story,” “Fiddler on the Roof,” “She Loves Me,” and “The Music Man.”

The Signature Spotlight Concert Series is a trio of musical revue concerts featuring musicians and singers, plus school band and choral groups from the Racine area. With varying themes and song styles, each performance has something for everyone.

A group of RTG singers will perform “80 Years of Song,” including Jason Aaron, Ian Anderson, Rylie Armantrout, Bob Benson, Kathy Berg, Kara Ernst-Schalk, Sarah Gorke, Lauren Haumersen, Jamie Johnson, Jennifer Larsen, Dan Martino, Laura McDonald, Anne Mollerskov, Ashley Mulder, Vanetta Powell, Dana Roders, Frank Russ, Brian Schalk, Patrick Schneider, Megan Seager, Samantha Sustachek, and Robbyn Wilks under the direction of Rob Kroes.

In addition, a talented area high school student will be featured as a Spotlight Star during each performance. Logan Muñoz, a junior at Horlick High School, will take center stage during the concert.

The matinee concert will take place at 2 p.m. with tickets at $15 for adults and $13 for students and seniors. Then, a special New Year’s Celebration will accompany the second concert at 9 p.m. with champagne, sparkling juice, light hors d’oeuvres, party hats, and music and dancing on stage to ring in the New Year. Tickets are $30 for adults, $25 for seniors, and $15 for students.

Tickets can be purchased from RTG located at 2519 Northwestern Avenue, Racine. Call (262) 633-4218, visit http://www.racinetheatre.org/production/80-years-song/, or stop by the box office weekdays from 12 to 6 p.m. and 90 minutes prior to each performance for tickets.