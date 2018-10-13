Signature Spotlight Concert Series Returns with Animation Magic

Come celebrate “the happiest concert on earth” during “Animation Magic” on Saturday, October 13 at 2 and 7 p.m.

Relive the music from everyone’s favorite animated classics. Featuring the Union Grove Chamber Choir and a select group of outstanding soloists, this concert is sure to be a crowd favorite. Travel the globe from the mysterious city of Agrabah, to under the sea; from a small, provincial town all the way to St. Petersburg in this dazzling concert that is sure to delight audiences of all ages. Song selections will highlight audience favorites including “Cinderella,” “Hercules,” “The Prince of Egypt,” “Tangled,” "Anastasia" and “Toy Story.”

After a hugely successful first season, the Signature Spotlight Concert Series returns for a trio of musical revue concerts featuring musicians and singers, plus school band and choral groups from the Racine area. With varying themes and song styles, each performance has something for everyone.

A group of RTG singers will perform “Animation Magic” along with the UG Choir including Ian Anderson, Rylie Armantrout, Bob Benson, Andrew Dorst, Laura McDonald, Ashley Mulder, Megan Seager, and Taylor Stefanski with host Dan Martino under the direction of Rob Kroes.

In addition, a talented area high school student will be featured as a Spotlight Star during each performance. Juliana Garcia-Malacara, a senior at Horlick High School, will take center stage during the concert.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $13 for seniors (62+) and students (21 & under). They can be purchased from the Racine Theatre Guild located at 2519 Northwestern Avenue, Racine. Call (262) 633-4218, visit www.racinetheatre.org, or stop by the box office weekdays from 12 to 6 p.m. and 90 minutes prior to the performance for tickets.