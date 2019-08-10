Silk Scarf Painting Workshop / Saturday, August 10th, 9:30 am - 4:30 pm

Learn basic dye application techniques, including resist, salt application and tie-dye. Create two or three wearable art pieces using this centuries-old painting form, including a circle scarf. All supplies included in the registration fee. Space is limited -- register soon!

Instructor/Artist: Leslie Perrino

$62 RAM Members; $77 Non-Members

Online registration closes three days before class begins. You are also welcome to call RAM’s Wustum Museum at 262.636.9177 to check for class availability, and to register. Class is held at the Wustum Museum, located at 2519 Northwestern Avenue, Racine.