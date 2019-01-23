Simon Youth Foundation’s Application Period for National Scholarship Program

Since the inception of Simon Youth Foundation (SYF) in 1998, shoppers at Simon Malls, Mills, and Premium Outlets have been among SYF’s most ardent supporters, contributing millions of dollars to support SYF’s mission to help students graduate. As a thank you to these loyal supporters, SYF is proud to once again help a deserving graduating senior living near Southridge Mall pursue a college education.

Simon Youth Community Scholarships are awarded in every community across the country that is home to a Simon Mall, Mills, or Premium Outlets center. Students may apply until February 20, 2019 at syf.org/scholarships.

Scholarship recipients are eligible for a one-time $1,500 scholarship, which may be applied to tuition at an accredited college, university, vocational or technical school. Students who will be graduating high school in 2019 and live in the community surrounding Southridge Mall are eligible.

The Simon Youth Community Scholarship program is one facet of the Simon Supports Education initiative. As part of this initiative, visitors at Simon centers can purchase SYF VISA Simon Giftcards, redeemable wherever VISA is accepted. One dollar from the sale of each bright orange, SYF-branded card will go directly to support SYF and its mission. A Simon Youth Foundation Wishing Well is also available in the mall for shoppers who want to give any extra change as a donation.

“At Simon Youth Foundation, we are committed to helping students graduate and pursue their dreams through education,” said Dr. J. Michael Durnil, President and CEO, SYF. “We strongly believe that cost should not prevent students from furthering their education. With the incredible support of our corporate partner, Simon, and its Simon Supports Education initiative, we are humbled to help eliminate this financial burden through SYF’s scholarship programs.”

In 2018, SYF awarded more than $1 million in scholarships to more than 250 graduating seniors. Since 1998, SYF has awarded $17 million in scholarships to nearly 4,800 students.

In addition to the community scholarships, 11 regional awards called “Awards of Excellence” will be given to top candidates. The regions eligible are Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Indianapolis, Miami, New York/New Jersey, Orange County (CA), Orlando, and Seattle/Tacoma. Additionally, one Award of Excellence will be awarded to an applicant from a Simon Premium Outlet. Students from these areas will have the opportunity to receive a $10,000 award ($2,500 for up to four years).

SYF’s 2019 scholarship recipients will be selected by International Scholarship and Tuition Services (ISTS), a third-party partner. Applicants will be evaluated based on academic promise, financial need, written response, work experience as well as community and extracurricular involvement. Recipients will be notified in May 2019.

The Simon Youth Scholarship application period will remain open through February 20, 2019. For more information, to confirm eligibility and apply for a Simon Youth Community Scholarship, please visit syf.org/scholarships/.