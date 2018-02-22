Simone Dinnerstein Piano Performance at Carthage College

New York-based classical pianist Simone Dinnerstein will give a free performance at Carthage College on Feb. 22 as a part of the Chamber Music Series.

The concert is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. in A.F. Siebert Chapel on the Carthage campus, 2001 Alford Park Drive. The event is open to the public, but tickets are required for guests of all ages.

Dinnerstein gained an international following after her recording of Johann Sebastian Bach's "Goldberg Variations" album rose to No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard Classical Charts in its first week of sales in 2007. Since then, four of her solo albums have also topped the charts.

A searching and inventive artist motivated to find the musical core of every work she approaches, Dinnerstein has performed in venues such as the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, the Sydney Opera House, and London's Wigmore Hall.

To obtain tickets for the concert, visit www.carthage.edu/tickets or call the Fine Arts Box Office at 262-551-6661 between noon and 5 p.m Tuesday through Friday.