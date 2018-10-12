Simply Sinatra

Schauer Arts Center 147 N. Rural St., Hartford, Wisconsin 53027

Back by popular demand, Steve Lippia returns to the Schauer in this quintessential remembrance of Ol’ Blue Eyes. More than a “sound-alike,” his sold out Las Vegas appearances and national tours have cemented his place as a champion of the Great American Songbook. With sublime vocals, a swingin' live big band and the greatest set list of all time, you won't want to miss this magical evening of hits!

Performances: October 12th, 2018 at 3:00PM and 7:30PM

Schauer Arts Center 147 N. Rural St., Hartford, Wisconsin 53027
262-670-0560
