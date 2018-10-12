Simply Sinatra

Back by popular demand, Steve Lippia returns to the Schauer in this quintessential remembrance of Ol’ Blue Eyes. More than a “sound-alike,” his sold out Las Vegas appearances and national tours have cemented his place as a champion of the Great American Songbook. With sublime vocals, a swingin' live big band and the greatest set list of all time, you won't want to miss this magical evening of hits!

SteveLippia.com

schauercenter.org

Performances: October 12th, 2018 at 3:00PM and 7:30PM