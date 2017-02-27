"Sing!" Said She

Event time: 7:30pm Fri and 7:30pm Sat

Join us Friday, April 7 and Saturday, April 8 for a Milwaukee Choristers’ FIRST: a program of compositions and arrangements solely by women, who have been chipping away at the choral music “glass ceiling” since the Middle Ages. Enjoy works by some of our favorite female composers including Judith Baity, Undine Smith Moore, Eleanor Daley and our own beloved accompanist, Patricia Ilika Black, PLUS beautiful arrangements of popular selections made famous by Celine Dion and Bette Midler.

Price: $5-$18 http://www.milwaukeechoristers.org