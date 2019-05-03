Sip and Paint

Tap into your Inner Picasso as you tip a glass of wine or beer while supporting a great cause.

No need to be a experienced painter. The Artist from Picasso Vino will guide you as you create your own unique piece of art that you can take home and hang on the wall. Wine and beer are available for purchase from Three Cellars' extensive assortment of fine wines and craft beers.

Tickets are $38.00 each and must be purchased in advance

Sponsored by Caring Christians Four Kids - Visit : www ccfourkids.org for Tickets