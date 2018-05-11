The divine musical comedy “Sister Act” is feel-good smash based on the hit film with performances at the Racine Theatre Guild Friday, May 11 through Sunday, May 27.

Deloris Van Cartier goes from a sultry lounge singer to becoming Sister Mary Clarence and singing with the nuns in a grooving church choir in “Sister Act.” Forced to hide out in a convent, Deloris helps her fellow sisters find their voices as she rediscovers her own. Filled with powerful gospel music, outrageous dancing, and a truly moving story, it will leave audiences breathless.

• Friday, May 11 – 7:30 p.m.

• Saturday, May 12 – 7:30 p.m.

• Sunday, May 13 – 2 p.m.

• Friday, May 18 – 7:30 p.m.

• Saturday, May 19 – 2 & 7:30 p.m.

• Sunday, May 20 – 2 & 7 p.m.*

• Thursday, May 24 – 7 p.m.*

• Friday, May 25 – 7:30 p.m.

• Saturday, May 26 – 2 & 7:30 p.m.

• Sunday, May 27 – 2 p.m.

* Value Nights

“Sister Act” is sponsored by Rasmussen Diamonds. Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for seniors (62+), and $15 for students (21 & under). Value nights are $16 for adults, $14 for seniors, and $11 for students. Additional discounts are available for groups of 12 or more.

Tickets can be purchased from the Racine Theatre Guild located at 2519 Northwestern Avenue, Racine. Call (262) 633-4218, visit http://www.racinetheatre.org/production/sister-act/, or stop by the box office weekdays from 12 to 6 p.m. and 90 minutes prior to showtime.