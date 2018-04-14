Sitar Sensation

World renowned sitar maestro Ustad Shahid Parvez Khan performs Indian Classical Ragas with Hindole Majumdar on tabla.

Ustad Shahid Parvez Khan descends from six generations of sitarists, and he is one of the leading exponents of the Etawah Gharana. He was trained by his father and guru, Ustad Aziz Khan. The traditions of the Etawah Gharana have remained vital and productive in Ustadji's hands. His distinct style emphasizes the unique capabilities of the sitar itself, introducing highly energized and rhythmically innovative instrumental play - “tantrakari”. At the same time, he has mastered “gayaki ang” - a style of sitar which transfers the emotional directness and tonal nuance of the human voice to his instrument. It’s this combination of energetic play and sensual emotion that results in a remarkable interplay, and defines his style.

Ustad Shahid Parvez Khan maintains a rigorous worldwide tour schedule and leaves audiences in awe after each performance. He has released hundreds of recordings, performed in all the major music festivals in India, and has toured the US, Europe, Russian, Canada, Middle East, Africa, and Australia.

Pandit Hindole Majumdar occupies a commendable position as a tabla player. He tours the globe accompanying great musicians of Indian Classical Music like Ustad Shahid Parvez, Ustad Shujat Khan, Pandit Vishwamohan Bhatt, Pandit Rupak Kulkarni, Pandit Rakesh Chaurasia, Bidwan Shashank Subramanium, Bidwan Lalgudi Krishnan to name a few. Recently he has collaborated with world musicians including doyra player Abos Kosimov, Glenn Velez, and Fareed Haque. He is the founder of Hindole Majumdar School of Music and Dance in Milwaukee, where he teaches tabla and Indian Rhythm on a regular basis.

