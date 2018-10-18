Six Appeal Concert at Carthage College

As a part of the Chamber Music Series, the award-winning a capella vocal band Six Appeal will perform at Carthage College.

The performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 18 in the A.F. Siebert Chapel on the Carthage campus, 2001 Alford Park Drive. Tickets are required.

The group’s repertoire includes selections in pop, country, classic rock, jazz, and R&B styles. Getting their start as a collegiate choir at Concordia College in Minnesota, the group has evolved into a highly sought after touring ensemble, having performed all across the country. In addition to performing across the nation, the group specializes in educational outreach programming, working with young singers to develop skills such as critical listening, healthy vocal technique, intonation, and rhythm while also empowering youth through performance.

For their Carthage debut, Six Appeal will be joined by local youth choirs in what is sure to be a high energy evening of excitement.

To purchase tickets for Six Appeal or for a full schedule of Chamber Music Series events, visit www.carthage.edu/chamber.