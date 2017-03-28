Event time: March 31-April 30.

From impressionistic and romantic portriature to nature-inspired objects and landscapes and finely crafted miniature books, Inspiration Studios offers a mixed media exhibit by seven Milwaukee Riverwest residents entitled “Six Chicks and a Rooster.” This colorful exhibit will adorn the gallery walls from March 31 through April 30. An Opening Reception with the artists, free and open to the public, is scheduled for Sunday, April 2, from 2:00 to 5:00pm. Refreshments will be served.

This collaborative exhibit includes new works by Lisa Luz (acrylics, watercolor), Madeline Glaspey (oils), Carol Liesenfelder (acrylics, watercolor, pastels), Bonita Bruch (pastels), Susan Leopold (watercolor), Kathleen Kelly (handmade book structures), and Stuart Leopold (watercolor, pastels). All works will be available for purchase.

“Six Chicks and a Rooster” will be available for viewing on Wednesdays in April, 4- 6pm, for those who can not attend the Opening Reception on Sunday, April 2, 2-5pm. A closing reception will also be held on Sunday, April 30, 2-5pm. Inspiration Studios is located at 1500 S. 73rd Street in West Allis. More information is available at www.inspirationstudiosgallery.com.