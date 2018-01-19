Six Wives of Richard w/ Remod

Six Wives Of Richard blistering all female punk rock!

Remod 2010: In summer heat, two young men decided upon starting a band. Then after playing, and thoroughly bombing one show, they broke up.

2011: The band, now known as REMOD, came back together, creating epic rejoicy-angelic songs amongst the masses. After burning out on life, the two again took some time apart.

2014: After a series of short text messages, the two have reconvened yet again. Practices have been long and work has began on their upcoming album "This Is Here" due out early 2015.

Amidst a local scene filled to the brim with hardcore music and indie bands, REMOD emerges, with a unique sound inspired by various classic rock bands, indie punk, and 80's punk. Every live show is an adventure, a comedy, and a tragedy all in one. Lose yourself in the music.