Twice winners of Scotland’s Traditional Music ‘Live Act of the Year’ Award (2016 & 2011), SKERRYVORE have been on a meteoric journey that has taken them from the remote Isle of Tiree on to International tours that have included performances in Central Park NYC, The Ryder Cup Louisville and the Shanghai Expo, China.

SKERRYVORE create a unique fusion of folk, trad, rock and Americana that represents all the different personalities and upbringing of the 8 band members who hail from different regions of Scotland.

Doors and bar open 6:45 PM. Concert begins 7:30 PM. Tickets $25.

Not a bad seat in the house - come check out this intimate, 200-seat, historic venue in Green Lake, WI!