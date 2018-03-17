SKILL TOYS & YO-YO Convention: Saturday!

It is the 23rd Action Skill Toys & Yo-Yo Convention

The public is invited to the 23rd Annual --Action Skill Toys & Yo-Yo Convention --on March 16, 17, and 18, 2018. The skill toys include kendamas, yo-yos, juggling, cup ‘n balls, paddleballs and more. There are classes, workshops, demonstrations, challenges and quick little contests. People may attend one or more of the sessions held in downtown Burlington, Wisconsin over the three days.

Kids, teens, college age through retired ages all have fun together at this unique event. “These classic and real toys with real fun are really fun, fun with real people,” said Judith Schulz, convention organizer.

She added “Can you catch it, can you spin it, can you turn the pattern into a trick, can you keep it going? Wow! How did you do that? You can do it, too, when you practice! This IS FUN!” These words are heard at this unique convention!

Free Play and Sidewalk ShowTime is offered all three days from noon to 1 pm. One might see juggling tricks, rock-the-baby yo-yo tricks, tall balance challenges, orbit tricks, and more. Everyone is invited to hula hoop, with the hoops provided. The public is invited to take part or watch. Participants who bring their own skill toys are able to showcase their skills and be a “street performer” for the hour. Skill toys to bring include a yo-yo, kendama and/or juggling balls, or purchase them on site. This noon activity is held if the weather is appropriate. People can also meet someone who has yo-yoed with the Smothers Brothers at this outside free session.

Beginner Yo-Yo classes include a high quality long sleeping ball bearing yo-yo and instruction for learning up to 10 classic yo-yo tricks including rock-the-baby and walk-the dog. A few string tricks are also taught. Participants must be at least 8 years old and must register ahead by phone. Beginner's classes are Friday at 1 pm or 6 pm; Saturday at 9 am, or Sunday at 11 am. The fee is $35 which includes a $20 yo-yo to use and keep.

An advanced yo-yo class using binding or “non-responsive” yo-yos is given on Saturday March 17, 2018 from 6-7 pm. Participants must already know how to yo-yo and bring a binding yo-yo or buy one at the convention. The class includes learning new tricks, tips and practice time. Advance phone registration is needed as space is limited. The advance yo-yo class fee is $25.

The Skill Toys Workshop is two hours of spinning, catching, flipping, turning, throwing, balancing and physics. It is offered both Saturday and Sunday from 2 to 4 pm. Participants receive a free set of 4 skill toys to use and keep which include a wood kendama, a set of juggling balls, a cup ‘n ball, and a wood paddleball. Tips and tricks using these skill toys are featured. The workshop is a time to learn, play, try challenges, and enter quick informal contests.

During the workshop, the "Show What You Know" time is fun for all to see the many tricks others know. Participants in the Skill Toys Workshop may also bring their own skill toys, but must bring their own yo-yo if they wish to take part in the yo-yo time and quick yo-yo contests. Yo-Yos are for sale at the convention well. Advance phone registration is required, as space is limited. The Skill Toys Workshop is $55, which includes $35 of skill toys to keep. A minimum of age 8 is required for the workshop. Children may attend without an adult if the parent registers their child. There are door prizes for all, and fun little prizes for the quick contests.

The museum’s fundraiser gift shop will be open for participants during their sessions, and open to the public on Friday, March 16 from 3-6; Saturday 10-12; Sunday 1-2. A variety of skill toys are for sale including yo-yos, tops, gyroscopes, juggling balls, kendamas, diabolos, spinning plates, gizzmos, kites and more.

More details are on the website www.topmuseum.org. Call 262 763-3946 for more information or to register.

The convention is given by the non-profit, educational Spinning Top & Yo-Yo Museum, 533 Milwaukee Avenue, downtown Burlington, Wisconsin. Parking is free