SKILL TOYS & YO-YO CONVENTION!
Spinning Top & Yo-Yo Museum 533 Milwaukee Av , Milwaukee, Wisconsin 533105
24th Annual Skill Toys & Yo-Yo Convention! 2019
Real Fun, Real Toys
Real People, in Real Time!
Classes, workshops, challenges, play & practice!
Demonstrations, challenges, family fun!
(for ages 8-108)
-You can attend just one session
or better yet: come to everything!
Each day & session is different
>>>>>>>> SATURDAY March 30, 2019
10-12 Toy & Gift shop open Sales of Yo-Yos & string, Kendamas,
Cup 'n Balls, Paddleballs, Juggling Balls & other Skill Toys, new & collectibles!
Lots of other fun items, too. Cash or credit, cash is quicker.
12-1 OUTSIDE PLAY & practice, show-off your skills!
Weather permitting. Free to watch or $2/person (cash) to participate: kendama, juggling,
yo-yo, paddle ball, cup 'n ball. Hula Hoops & balance items provided. Bottle flipping
challenge, too (bring own bottle.) This outside play session is not a class, just fun to watch "fun!"
& have fun & be a "street performer" for an hour! Add it to your resume! Play & Practice session is for
those who already have a few skills, and for others to watch & cheer! No experience necessary for
Hula Hoops or certain balance items.Ages 8 & older. Any age free to watch. Bring own toys/equipment
or buy them here in gift shop 10 am-12. (Note: no access to inside building until 1 for gift shop.)
2:30-3:30 Beginner's Kendama Tricks & Peg Top Spinning Class!
ages 8-108. $39/person, cash. Get $27 of skill toys to keep! wood kendama and a
wood peg top, learn 4 kendama tricks + learn to spin peg skill tops from the
Tops Expert who taught movie stars on an MGM film!
Must pre-register by phone. Limited space. (also a weekday class Wed. March 27, 2019: 3:30 call to register)
4-5 Beginner’s Yo-Yo Class (ages 8-108, though not younger)
Learn up to 10 classic yo-yo tricks & get a great ball bearing yo-yo to use & keep.
$35 cash (includes $20 ball bearing yo-yo to keep). Must pre-register by phone.
>>>>>>>>Sunday March 31, 2019
2-2:30 Gift Shop Open: Sales of Yo-Yos, Kendamas, Cup 'n Balls, Paddleballs
juggling balls & other skill toys: new & collectibles! Lots of other fun items, too. Cash or credit.
2:30-3:30 TIPS, TRICKS, CHALLENGES! SKILL TOYS WORKSHOP
$20/person, cash. ages 8-108. Learn basics, tips & fun tricks for cup n ball, kendama, balance & spinner toys, +
one yo-yo classic string trick. Toys provided to try, or bring own toys/equipment.
All toys also available for sale in gift shop, too.Prize winning challenges, quick informal contest.
Fun prizes Limited space, all ahead to register.
ALL OF THE DETAILS
http://www.topmuseum.org/12.html
