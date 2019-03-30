24th Annual Skill Toys & Yo-Yo Convention! 2019

Real Fun, Real Toys

Real People, in Real Time!

Classes, workshops, challenges, play & practice!

Demonstrations, challenges, family fun!

(for ages 8-108)

-You can attend just one session

or better yet: come to everything!

Each day & session is different

>>>>>>>> SATURDAY March 30, 2019

10-12 Toy & Gift shop open Sales of Yo-Yos & string, Kendamas,

Cup 'n Balls, Paddleballs, Juggling Balls & other Skill Toys, new & collectibles!

Lots of other fun items, too. Cash or credit, cash is quicker.

12-1 OUTSIDE PLAY & practice, show-off your skills!

Weather permitting. Free to watch or $2/person (cash) to participate: kendama, juggling,

yo-yo, paddle ball, cup 'n ball. Hula Hoops & balance items provided. Bottle flipping

challenge, too (bring own bottle.) This outside play session is not a class, just fun to watch "fun!"

& have fun & be a "street performer" for an hour! Add it to your resume! Play & Practice session is for

those who already have a few skills, and for others to watch & cheer! No experience necessary for

Hula Hoops or certain balance items.Ages 8 & older. Any age free to watch. Bring own toys/equipment

or buy them here in gift shop 10 am-12. (Note: no access to inside building until 1 for gift shop.)

1-2:30 Toy & Gift shop open Sales of Yo-Yos & string, Kendamas,

Cup 'n Balls, Paddleballs, Juggling Balls & other Skill Toys, new & collectibles!

Lots of other fun items, too. Cash or credit, cash is quicker.

2:30-3:30 Beginner's Kendama Tricks & Peg Top Spinning Class!

ages 8-108. $39/person, cash. Get $27 of skill toys to keep! wood kendama and a

wood peg top, learn 4 kendama tricks + learn to spin peg skill tops from the

Tops Expert who taught movie stars on an MGM film!

Must pre-register by phone. Limited space. (also a weekday class Wed. March 27, 2019: 3:30 call to register)

4-5 Beginner’s Yo-Yo Class (ages 8-108, though not younger)

Learn up to 10 classic yo-yo tricks & get a great ball bearing yo-yo to use & keep.

$35 cash (includes $20 ball bearing yo-yo to keep). Must pre-register by phone.

>>>>>>>>Sunday March 31, 2019

12-1 Toy & Gift shop open Sales of Yo-Yos & string, Kendamas,

Cup 'n Balls, Paddleballs, Juggling Balls & other Skill Toys, new & collectibles!

Lots of other fun items, too. Cash or credit, cash is quicker.

1-2 OUTSIDE PLAY & practice, show-off your skills!

Weather permitting. Free to watch or $2/person (cash) to participate: kendama fun, juggling,

yo-yo, paddle ball, cup 'n ball. Hula Hoops & balance items provided. Bottle flipping

challenge, too (bring own bottle.) This outside play session is not a class, just fun to watch "fun!"

& have fun & be a "street performer" for an hour! Add it to your resume! Play & Practice session is for

those who already have a few skills, and for others to watch & cheer! No experience necessary for

Hula Hoops or certain balance items.Ages 8 & older. Any age free to watch. Bring own toys/equipment

or buy them here in gift shop 12-1. (Note: No access to inside building during this outside session.)

2-2:30 Gift Shop Open: Sales of Yo-Yos, Kendamas, Cup 'n Balls, Paddleballs

juggling balls & other skill toys: new & collectibles! Lots of other fun items, too. Cash or credit.

2:30-3:30 TIPS, TRICKS, CHALLENGES! SKILL TOYS WORKSHOP

$20/person, cash. ages 8-108. Learn basics, tips & fun tricks for cup n ball, kendama, balance & spinner toys, +

one yo-yo classic string trick. Toys provided to try, or bring own toys/equipment.

All toys also available for sale in gift shop, too.Prize winning challenges, quick informal contest.

Fun prizes Limited space, all ahead to register.

4-5 Beginner’s Yo-Yo Class (ages 8-108, though not younger)

Learn up to 10 classic yo-yo tricks & get a great ball bearing yo-yo to use & keep.

$35 (includes $20 yo-yo to keep). Must pre-register

5-6 Gift Shop Open: Sales of Yo-Yos & string, Kendamas,

Cup 'n Balls, Paddleballs, Juggling Balls & other Skill Toys, new & collectibles!

Lots of other fun items, too. Cash or credit, cash is quicker.

ALL OF THE DETAILS

http://www.topmuseum.org/12.html

..___________________________________________________________________...