Skulloween Bike Night

Bike Night might be moving indoors for the season, but that doesn’t mean the party slows down. Head on down to one of Milwaukee’s most popular haunts, MOTOR® Bar & Restaurant, for a celebration of all things black and orange! Join us as we celebrate the season with our friends. Come in Halloween Costume to win a H-D Museum Gift Card.

Come early and visit the Harley-Davidson Museum from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

H.O.G. members get in free to the H-D Museum every day.